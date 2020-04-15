April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. I invite you to celebrate this day by taking a calming walk to 249 N. Main St. to visit Oregon’s Mother Tree, a magnificent 285-year-old bur oak that could qualify as a DNR Wisconsin Champion Tree.
This is your chance to contemplate the majesty of a tree that was an acorn when George Washington was born and a sapling when the Declaration of Independence was signed. It was 100 years old when Wisconsin became a state and 150 years old when Oregon, Wisconsin, was incorporated.
A recent arborist report described this bur oak as "the best tree on the property. It is in great shape for its age. If the root systems are protected, it will survive and live for many years. This tree is a prime specimen. I highly suggest preserve (ing) this tree. It is an educational icon."
The tree is in danger of being cut down by the Village to make room for the new Oregon Library. However, the library property is 2.4 acres, and repositioning the library building on the lot could preserve this tree.
Why protect the tree? First, oaks have deep roots. They absorb rainwater, preventing costly stormwater runoff and basement flooding, which has been a problem in that neighborhood.
Flooding is a very serious issue in Oregon. The Village (tax payers) had to buy six houses on Florida Street because they were ruined due to flooding. The wonderful, new $889,000 Oregon bike path has been under water for years, and relocating it will cost thousands in taxpayer dollars.
Second, the Oregon Public Library defines itself as “a welcoming and safe gathering place that meets the information, leisure, civic, and cultural needs of a diverse community.” What better way to meet those needs than to have an educational icon on its property, one where people can have cultural activities and leisure under a magnificent tree.
Third, the bur oak is an economic asset to the community. A 2019 Oaktober Fest event took place in Dousman on a property that has a 311-year-old bur oak Champion Tree. The one-day event raised $30,000 from corporate sponsors toward native restoration. Imagine the community gatherings our Oregon tree could inspire, with easy access to Oregon residents and others who would come from afar to see our Champion Tree.
The time to act is now. Preserve this bur oak!
Susan Shedivy
City of Fitchburg