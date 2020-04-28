I am sure you are all scared of what might be coming for you with coronavirus. That’s not a bad response to a serious threat. I offer some thoughts gleaned from a long life of ups and downs.
First, try to take a long view. Someday, the virus will have run its course and those who are ill will be recovering. We will have lost some friends and family, and we will have a long time to mourn them, but we will still have that day and all our tomorrows to make our lives productive, useful and meaningful.
I keep remembering the Persian adage, “This, too, shall pass.” When I was little, my dad quoted it whenever my heart was broken or my plans went awry, and he was right.
I know those long-ago agonies have been replaced by the joys of falling in love, of watching my child grow up and of simply working on a challenging quilt block. Here’s another: “Life goes on.”
Next, pay attention. We have lots of excellent scientifically accurate advice coming from the Centers for Disease Control. They say to stay at home, wash your hands, find alternate ways to connect and to work, and so on.
Don’t assume any human state of mind will affect a virus. If we decide we don’t need to follow CDC guidelines and ignore them, we will suffer the consequences of our pride.
The only thing a virus notices is whether or not there are cells put in its way to infect, and thereby breed. Put yourself in its path and you will be that breeding ground. You will get sick.
Last, don’t give up. The secret to success in this pandemic is to stick to the safety routines, even when you are disgusted and exhausted by their restrictions.
Remember that the 1918 flu pandemic went through mutations and inflicted three waves of infection on the world. No one was safe, having no resistance to the new mutation.
That is how viruses operate. Stay out of the virus’ way and don’t let others give up, either. You can be an inspiration to everyone you know by offering ideas for keeping safe and entertained and fulfilled during this frustrating time.
Even allowing our families to blow off steam, or cry, or have private time will help everyone to make it through one more day. Allowing yourself the same right to your own emotional turmoil will help you cope.
Your pets can help. I had a private screaming fit and my cat came to purr on my lap. They know when we are stressed and love us, anyway.
The poster says, “Hang in there, Baby.” Yup. Don’t give up.
Lyn Noeldner
Village of Oregon