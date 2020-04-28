Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.