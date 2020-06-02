The 2020 Presidential Election Nov. 3 is only 151 days from June 3.
That’s 151 days for Wisconsin and other states to prepare for a vote by mail election during an unprecedented pandemic which makes in-person voting a serious health threat. That’s 21 weeks for local election officials to prepare for a flood of mail-in ballots.
Meanwhile, the president (who casts his own votes via absentee ballot) strongly opposes voting by mail, alleging without evidence that voting by mail is vulnerable to fraud. He also claims the USPS suffers financially to give Amazon special delivery rates.
He and his party promote privatizing the U.S. Postal Service which would be handling mail-in ballots.
Some facts to consider before supporting such a move:
- Amazon pays the same rates as all other companies;
- The USPS is not allowed by law to make a profit, which is likely to change if privately owned;
- The USPS has received no tax dollars for the last 40 years but is legally required to prepay billions for retiree health benefits instead of paying as billed;
- The USPS charges the same rate (55 cents) to deliver a first class letter to Guam, Hawaii or Alaska as it charges to deliver that letter to your next door neighbor;
- The USPS must deliver everywhere, regardless of how remote or troublesome, so many delivery companies charge more to merely drop your package at the post office to deliver;
- One of the largest civilian employer of veterans is the USPS and although there is no hazard pay for postal employees working during this pandemic, they are considered essential workers.
Keith Steffen, a retired postal worker with experience working on labor issues, and with Workers Independent News as well as volunteering with the Labor Radio show at 5:30 Fridays on WORT, 89.9 FM, Backporch Radio will be the featured speaker at Oregon Area Progressive’s Open Mic on Friday, June 5.
The public is invited to tune in and pose their questions about saving the Post Office to Keith from the Oregon Area Progressives Facebook page.
Mary Hollister
Town of Rutland