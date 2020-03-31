First, voters do not need to be sick, incapacitated or out of town to request an absentee ballot, which is vital to know now and for future elections.
Second, a request for an absentee ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 pm on the Thursday before the Tuesday election. This means making your request by Wednesday, March 31, or Thursday, April 2, for the April 7 election.
However, if the completed absentee ballot is to be mailed, the US Postal Service recommends mailing absentee ballots at least one week before the April 7 election.
Your completed absentee ballot can also be delivered to your municipal clerk no later than 8 pm on election day- April 7. You may also cast an absentee ballot at your clerk’s office or another site designated for in-person absentee ballots.
Mary Hollister
Oregon