Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Some rain may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Some rain may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.