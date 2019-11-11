I was disappointed in the choice of comic on page four of the Oct. 24, 2019, Oregon Observer.
This comic mocks the very real concern minorities have about being portrayed as a caricature or a costume. Cultural appropriation in the form of dressing up as a Native American or wearing blackface diminishes a robust culture and history into a stereotype. Studies have shown that humor based in denigrating a particular minority (in this case those seeking not to be appropriated) can contribute to a feeling of safety to actually express discrimination against that minority.
I find this comic to be in poor taste and not in line with our community's focus on forward thinking and inclusivity.
Coral Goplin
Village of Oregon