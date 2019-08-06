The Lego Creations Expo is a chance for students to show off their engineering skills and the public to see amazing Lego creations.
Youth submitted lego creations to the Oregon Public Library -- some as large as 4-feet tall -- will be on display for public viewing from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Judges, who are Oregon residents, rate the creations on Friday morning.
Past creations include integrate jungles, a dunk-tank that held water, buildings with elevators and the GhostBusters headquarters.
“Even though they are technically toys (kids) still have to use science, laws of physics and engineering to make a building,” said Kelly Allen, youth services and community engagement librarian.
Top prizes will be awarded in each of five categories: kindergarten and first grade, second grade and third grade, fourth through sixth grade, teen and adult, teen and family. Prizes include a $10 or $20 gift certificate to Bricks and Minifigs, a Lego retail toy shop in Fitchburg.
Contestants are judged on creativity and originality, presentation, building skill based on age of entry and following contest rules. Each creation has a small description.