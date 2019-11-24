Fifth graders at Rome Corners Intermediate had a revolutionary learning experience at the second “Wax Museum.”
On Friday, Nov. 22, more than 100 students dressed up as Revolutionary War figures and presented their biographies.
The students selected, researched and wrote speeches based on the life of the figure. They also created a visual element to go along with their speech.
More than 150 people wondered through the different classrooms asking students to hear their speech.
Janet Schulenburg, fifth grade science and social studies teacher at RCI said the Oregon Historical Society provided the costumes for students.
“They were a huge help,” she said.
Donating their time and money to purchase and put costumes together so all students could participate.