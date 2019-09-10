Fern J. Klug, age 98, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, followed by lunch and a time of fellowship.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A complete obituary will be published in the Thursday, Sept 19, 2019, edition.
Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
835-3515