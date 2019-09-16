Donna Jean Swenson, age 84, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Baker) Jorgenson. Donna was united in marriage to Keith Gallagher on March 22, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Donna served many customers and lunches at JL Richards for 15 years, where she was known by many as grandma. She was well known for making "grandma brownies" which were loved by everyone.
Donna is survived by loving daughters, Dianne (Bob) Kelly and Kim L. (Richard) Wisden; son, Dean (Michelle) Swenson; brothers, Bob (Sharon) Jorgensen and Ron (Yvonne) Jorgenson; grandchildren, Ashlee (Ben) Kojo, Brad Leslie, Tori Swenson, Olivia Wisden and Elizabeth Wisden; great-grandchildren, Easton Kojo, Bryant Kojo and Landon Kojo; special cat, Tom Tom; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith Gallagher; son, Kevin Swenson; and sister, Jean (George) Knight.
A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, followed by a celebration of life gathering with a luncheon until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. She will be missed by many for her quick wit and sassy personality. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
