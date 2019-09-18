Families are encouraged to search the downtown and uncover Oregon history during the Discover Oregon Scavenger Hunt.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, families can get a set of clues from the Oregon Public Library. Participants use the clues to discover different interesting stories about Oregon’s downtown district.
Youth services and community engagement librarian Kelly Allen said the event gives a taste of Oregon history.
“When you drive through (downtown), you might not notice certain things or wonder what that monument is or the history of that cannon,” Allen said.
Families can get a list of clues at the library or download the GooseChase app on their phone to get the instructions electronically. Allen said this is also a place to upload and share photos from the event.
Allen said the clues are something like, “You need to find the tallest, best dressed man in town. He may be made of metal but is loved by all.”
The scavenger hunt is in partnership with Oregon Area Wellness Coalition, a group of community organizations that work together to make Oregon active, safe and happy, Allen said.