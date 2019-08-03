Scroll through photos of Oregon natives who showed at the Dane County Fair, July 18-21. Photos submitted by family, friends and group leaders. 

Dane County Fair Results: 

Animals and Veterinary Science

Champion

Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)

Alexander Monarski, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)

Haley Davidson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Keanna Day, Oregon Headliners

Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders

Reserve Champion

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H

Beef

Champion

Henry Butzlaff, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders, (3)

Reece Thebald, Mudsliders, (3)

Russell, Girish (2) , Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Reserve Champion

Ben Outhouse, Oregon Headliners

Butzlaff, Henry, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Reece Theobald, Mudsliders

Ruth, Robbie, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Russell, Girish, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Cats

Champion

Joshua Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Reserved Champion

Joshua Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Clothing

State Fair Exhibit

Parker Ertl, Oregon Headliners

Communication, Demonstrations and Presentations

Champion Award

Alexa Stoffels,Oregon Headliners

Reserve Champion

Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Cultural Arts

Merit Award,Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Thomas Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Reserve Champion

Mikayla Brey. Mudsliders

Dairy Cattle

Champion

Samuel Reynolds

Reserve Champion

Dakota Brown, Mudsliders

Montana Sarbacker, Mudsliders

Dogs

Champion

Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (4)

Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA (5)

Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders

Reserved Champion

Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Madeline McGinnis, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Exotic Domestic Animals

Champion

Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA, (2)

Reserve Champion

Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA

Exploring and Cloverbud

Champion

Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Merit Award

Tucker Malueg, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Flowers and Plants

Champion Award

Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders

Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Reserve Champion Award

Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders

Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Merit Award

Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders

Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders

Foods and Nutrition

Champion

Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites 3

Tessa Williamson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Reserve Champion

Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA

Josiah Michels, Oregon Headliners

Madeline McGinnis , Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Merit

Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Raymond Hutchinson , Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)

Health, Social and Political Sciences

Champion

Eva Syth, Oregon Headliners

Merit

Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Horse and Pony

Champion

Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Home Environment

Reserve Champion

Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders

Knitting and Crocheting

Champion

Eva Syth, Oregon Headliners, (2)

Keanna Day, Oregon Headliners

Reserve

Eva Syth, Oregon Headliners

Merit Award

Enavi Sannes, Mudsliders

Natural Sciences

State Fair Exhibit

Joseph Schuch, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Mechanical Projects

Reserve Champion

Joshua Hawkey, Oregon Headliners

Photography

Reserve Champion

Alexa Stoffels, Oregon Headliners

Joshua Hawkey, Oregon Headliners

Montana Sarbacker, Mudsliders

Merit Award,

Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA

Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Poultry

Champion

Marshall Mueller, Oregon Headliners

Reserve Champion

Marshall Mueller, Oregon Headliners

Plant and Soil Science

Champion

Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders

Reserve Champion

Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders

Rabbits

Champion

Alexander Monarski, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Lydia Mueller, Oregon Headliners

Sophia Davidson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Shooting Sports

Champion

Ashlee Olson,Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)

Brody Bales, Oregon Headliners

Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA, (2)

Gabriel Skalsky, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

John Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (3)

Mollie Olson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)

Nathan Howard, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Robbie Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (3)

Reserve Champion

Ashlee Olson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA

Gabriel Skalsky, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

John Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Merit Award,Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Mollie Olson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)

Robbie Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Thomas Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)

Swine

Champion

Brooke Marshall, Oregon Headliners

Girish Russell, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders

Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Thomas Ruth,Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Reserve Champion

Billy Outhouse, Oregon Headliners (2)

Connor Brickley, Oregon Headliners (2)

Laura Berg, Oregon Headliners

Woodworking

Champion

Tanner Clark, Oregon Headliners

Reserve Champion

Tessa Williamson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

Merit

Tim Grice, Brooklyn Mighty Mites

State Fair Exhibit

Laura Berg, Oregon Headliners

Youth Leadership Project and Self Determined Projects

Merit Award

Josiah Michels, Oregon Headliners