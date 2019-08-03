Scroll through photos of Oregon natives who showed at the Dane County Fair, July 18-21. Photos submitted by family, friends and group leaders.
Dane County Fair Results:
Animals and Veterinary Science
Champion
Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)
Alexander Monarski, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)
Haley Davidson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Keanna Day, Oregon Headliners
Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders
Reserve Champion
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H
Beef
Champion
Henry Butzlaff, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders, (3)
Reece Thebald, Mudsliders, (3)
Russell, Girish (2) , Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Reserve Champion
Ben Outhouse, Oregon Headliners
Butzlaff, Henry, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Reece Theobald, Mudsliders
Ruth, Robbie, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Russell, Girish, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Cats
Champion
Joshua Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Reserved Champion
Joshua Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Clothing
State Fair Exhibit
Parker Ertl, Oregon Headliners
Communication, Demonstrations and Presentations
Champion Award
Alexa Stoffels,Oregon Headliners
Reserve Champion
Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Cultural Arts
Merit Award,Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Thomas Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Reserve Champion
Mikayla Brey. Mudsliders
Dairy Cattle
Champion
Samuel Reynolds
Reserve Champion
Dakota Brown, Mudsliders
Montana Sarbacker, Mudsliders
Dogs
Champion
Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (4)
Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA (5)
Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders
Reserved Champion
Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Madeline McGinnis, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Exotic Domestic Animals
Champion
Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA, (2)
Reserve Champion
Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA
Exploring and Cloverbud
Champion
Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Merit Award
Tucker Malueg, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Flowers and Plants
Champion Award
Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders
Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Reserve Champion Award
Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders
Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Merit Award
Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders
Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders
Foods and Nutrition
Champion
Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites 3
Tessa Williamson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Reserve Champion
Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA
Josiah Michels, Oregon Headliners
Madeline McGinnis , Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Merit
Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Raymond Hutchinson , Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)
Health, Social and Political Sciences
Champion
Eva Syth, Oregon Headliners
Merit
Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Horse and Pony
Champion
Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Home Environment
Reserve Champion
Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders
Knitting and Crocheting
Champion
Eva Syth, Oregon Headliners, (2)
Keanna Day, Oregon Headliners
Reserve
Eva Syth, Oregon Headliners
Merit Award
Enavi Sannes, Mudsliders
Natural Sciences
State Fair Exhibit
Joseph Schuch, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Mechanical Projects
Reserve Champion
Joshua Hawkey, Oregon Headliners
Photography
Reserve Champion
Alexa Stoffels, Oregon Headliners
Joshua Hawkey, Oregon Headliners
Montana Sarbacker, Mudsliders
Merit Award,
Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA
Remi Cooper, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Poultry
Champion
Marshall Mueller, Oregon Headliners
Reserve Champion
Marshall Mueller, Oregon Headliners
Plant and Soil Science
Champion
Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders
Reserve Champion
Mikayla Brey, Mudsliders
Rabbits
Champion
Alexander Monarski, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Abbegail Menendez, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Lydia Mueller, Oregon Headliners
Sophia Davidson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Shooting Sports
Champion
Ashlee Olson,Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)
Brody Bales, Oregon Headliners
Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA, (2)
Gabriel Skalsky, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
John Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (3)
Mollie Olson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)
Nathan Howard, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Robbie Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (3)
Reserve Champion
Ashlee Olson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Caitlin Beyler, Oregon FFA
Gabriel Skalsky, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
John Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Merit Award,Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Mollie Olson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)
Robbie Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Thomas Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites (2)
Swine
Champion
Brooke Marshall, Oregon Headliners
Girish Russell, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Kendyll Theobald, Mudsliders
Philomena Ruth, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Thomas Ruth,Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Reserve Champion
Billy Outhouse, Oregon Headliners (2)
Connor Brickley, Oregon Headliners (2)
Laura Berg, Oregon Headliners
Woodworking
Champion
Tanner Clark, Oregon Headliners
Reserve Champion
Tessa Williamson, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
Merit
Tim Grice, Brooklyn Mighty Mites
State Fair Exhibit
Laura Berg, Oregon Headliners
Youth Leadership Project and Self Determined Projects
Merit Award
Josiah Michels, Oregon Headliners