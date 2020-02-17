Wisconsin based author Julie Tallard Johnson will teach a writing class at the library.
Participants can attend the “So you want to write, the world into word” workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 256 Brook St.
The class will focus on how details can ignite the readers imagination.
Tallard Johnson has published 11 books, and in 2017 became an adjunct lecturer at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, according to her website.
“I help you tap into your deepest resources to both experience yourself as a writer and to get your message on the page in a meaningful way,” she wrote on her website.
Two other writing workshops are scheduled at the Oregon Public Library. “The art of being a writer” is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5 and “Memoir Writing” is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
For information, Kara at 835-6268 or kripley@oregonlibrary.org.