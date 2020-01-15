Karate, self defense and a local fundraiser will be wrapped into one Brooklyn Recreation-hosted event next weekend.
The “Women’s Karate Defense Workshop” is an introduction to freestyle karate, and is set to raise funds for the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club’s Children Cancer fund to “kick cancer where it hurts.” The event also will raise funds for Brooklyn Recreation, which supports affordable recreation programs for the community.
The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave. Reservations are required. The event is free, but donations are welcome.
There will be two 40-minute sessions during the event. The first session will cover the fundamentals of karate like kicking, punching and blocking. Through partner work, the second session will cover the applications of fundamental techniques and escape techniques against three attacks: Front grab/choke, front grab/choke with back turned to the wall and side grab.
Organizers ask that participants wear athletic clothing and flat-soled athletic shoes.
For information, and to reserve a spot, contact recreation@brooklynwi.gov or 455-4201.