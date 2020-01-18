A group of ten women got together to learn how to Kick Cancer Where it Hurts.
The fundraising event organized by the Brooklyn Recreation department, raised money for the Oregon Brooklyn Optimist Club. On Saturday, Jan. 18 roughly $100 was donated to Children’s Cancer fund.
Instructors from the Freestyle Karate Collective, which has weekly classes at the Brooklyn Community Building, provided free self defense lessons. Participants learned a groin kick, how to release from a hold and what to do when pinned against a wall.
Brooklyn Recreation is planning a similar fundraising event for April.