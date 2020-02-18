Wisconsin Youth Orchestra conductor set to perform Feb. 22
Geri Hamilton, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra conductor and Oregon High School graduate, will hold a free performance from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Holy Mother of Consolation Church, 651 N. Main St.
The performance will last roughly 40 minutes, and afterward, there will be a reception with food.
Hamilton will perform on the violin, and Tom Waegl will play the piano.
Donations will benefit the Cadenza Award Scholarship for graduating seniors who have participated in the Music Ministry.
Hamilton, who has been a violinist with the Madison Symphony Orchestra since 2003, said audiences can expect fun and flashy pieces along with romantic, classic, contemporary and even tango.
“There is a little bit of everything for everybody,” she said. “And it entices people to get out of the house and hear some great violin music.”
WYSO has been conducting youth orchestra groups in Wisconsin since 1966. Hamilton joined in the spring of 2016, according to her online bio. She started as the conductor of the Opus One ensemble and is now the conductor of the Sinfonietta Orchestra.
Before that, she taught beginners orchestra at the middle and high school level in Waunakee, Stoughton and Oregon.
For information, contact the church at 835-5763.