Wisconsin author to present ‘Grieving Heart Poetry’ at library
The author of “The Grieving Heart,” a collection of poetry, is set to present in Oregon.
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the library, 256 Brook St., Deb Rosman will perform an author reading, complete a Q&A and a book signing.
Rosman said her poetry features the theme of life’s changes and accepting the truth.
“My book … was written because it is critical to grieve,” she said. “It is my firm belief that, only after you have grieved completely, can you turn around and embrace life fully again.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase, $5 for the paperback and $10 for the journal edition. Cash or checks are accepted.
For more information, contact Kara at 835-6268 or kripley@oregonlibrary.org.