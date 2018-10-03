More than 150 people turned out for the People’s United Methodist Church Wheels and Squeals held last weekend. The event was coordinated with the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition.
The rainy day might have put a damper on the event, but families and kids of all ages still turned out for the bike ride around the church and surrounding trails.
Children were able to play games and get their bikes tuned up while also earning prizes upon completion of the bike ride.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.