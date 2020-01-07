The public can get a dose of wellness next week.
The Oregon Area Wellness Coalition plans to host its fourth annual wellness expo from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 11, at the high school, 456 N. Perry Pkwy. Attendees can visit over 20 booths from wellness vendors and organizations in the area and learn new activities during six 20-minutes class sessions.
Booths cost $30 to the vendors and new booths will be accepted until Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Oregon Area Wellness Coalition is a group of local organizations and community members including Oregon Library, Oregon School District, Community Ed & Rec, Pool, Fire/EMS, and Police Department, the Chamber of Commerce, Brooklyn Rec, Rotary Club and Stoughton Hospital.
The event is free and there will be door prizes attendees can win.
For more information, contact Deb Bossingham at dab@oregonsd.net or visit the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition WI Facebook page.