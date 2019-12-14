A volunteer solar system ambassador with NASA walked audience members through the Milky Way, identifying different stars and constellations on Thursday, Dec. 12.
During the “Star Heroes” presentation at the library, John Heasley read “Look Up,” a book about Henrietta Leavitt, one of the first female and pioneering astronomers and shared secret spots where families can go stargazing.
Through the volunteer solar system ambassador program, Heasley shares information and discoveries to get students excited about science.
For information, visit solarsystem1.jpl.nasa.gov.
