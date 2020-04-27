Oregon Area Progressives will host a virtual open mic night Friday.
At 6 p.m. Friday, May 1, Sarah Lloyd, Special Projects Director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, will discuss how farmers are responding to COVID-19, and possible threats to our food supply.
Participants can access the virtual event through a Facebook Live link. The link is also available on the Oregon Area Progressives’ Facebook page.
Participants will be able to ask questions via chat, and a mediator will read the questions to the guests.
For information, visit oregonareaprogressives.org.