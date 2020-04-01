Oregon Area Progressives will host a virtual open mic night later this week.
At 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, Dr. Zorba Paster and State Sen. Janis Ringhand will go live to talk about COVID-19.
Participants can access the virtual event through a Facebook Live link. The link is also available on the Oregon Area Progressive’s Facebook page.
Participants will be able to answer questions via chat, and a mediator will read the questions to the guests.
Paster, the well-known Wisconsin Public Radio host of Zorba Paster On Your Health, will discuss ways people can protect themselves from contracting COVID-19. Ringhand will discuss current legislation in the state legislature related to COVID-19.
For information, visit oregonareaprogressives.org.