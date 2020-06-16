Anime club
Anime fans can be together again -- virtually -- at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
The library is hosting a virtual anime club that is held via Zoom. The anime show will be rated teen or lower and is dubbed, according to an event description.
The event is recommended for children 12 years and above.
For information, oregonpubliclibrary.org visit or contact kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Learn a language
The library is helping patrons navigate an online language learning database 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
The library has access to Transparent Language online, is a free database for learning languages including French and Spanish.
The class will be held via Zoom, and registration is required.
For information, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org or contact kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
Family trivia
The library is hosting a family trivia night 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
The theme is fairy tales, and is recommended for ages 8 and above, according to the event description.
Teams must register, and can include more than one household.
For information, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org or contact orelib@oregonlibrary.org.