St. John’s Lutheran Church
Virtual services Sundays
First Presbyterian Church
Virtual services 10 a.m. Sunday
Hillcrest Bible Church
VIrtual services 8:30 and 10:15 a.m.
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church
Resources and daily masses posted from Madison Diocese bishop Donald Hying
Holymotherchurch.weconnect.com
Faith Lutheran Church
Virtual services 9 a.m. Sundays
People’s United Methodist Church
Virtual services 9 a.m. Sundays
If you’d like to be added to the church listing, please email ungcalendar@wcinet.com. This list was updated on Friday, May 22.