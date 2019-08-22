Seeking to confront climate change “head-on” locally, Dane County announced last week a novel collaboration among officials throughout the county to work on ways to do that.
In an Aug. 15 news release, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway announced the “first of its kind collaboration” to bring together elected officials, administrators and staff who work on sustainability issues from nearly two dozen cities, villages, and towns in Dane County.
In its first meeting last week, attended by Village of Oregon trustee Amanda Peterson, the Sustainability Leaders Collaborative established working groups on four issues: solar development; renewable fuel usage for municipal fleets; energy efficiency/sustainability for facilities; and “green” infrastructure to manage run-off from heavy rain events.
The group will reconvene this winter to review progress made by those groups and “develop implementation plans for using sustainable strategies in both the public and private sectors,” according to the news release.
Dane County, the City of Madison, and a number of other local communities have agreed to achieve 100% sustainability, reduce carbon emissions and implement practices that help improve resiliency for extreme weather events.
Parisi said addressing climate change and advancing clean, green energy projects is a “shared mission” of communities around Dane County.
“By uniting in a shared vision, we can work together to support our sustainability efforts, positively impact the environment, and set the stage for others to follow suit,” he said in the news release.