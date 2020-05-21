Maynard Stoehr, is an active member of the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW. Friends stating that he never misses an event.
On Thursday, May 21, Stoehr turned 90 and in order to recognize his service, the VFW organized a surprise birthday parade.
More than 10 cars, including two Oregon Police Department squad cars lined up early morning on Wednesday, May 20 at the Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church.
Stoehr’s son, who was in on the surprise, convinced his father to stand outside the auto shop on Burr Oak Avenue. By 9:30 a.m. police sirens and car horns could be heard from a block down the road.
Stoehr’s -- with eyes slightly watering -- saluted his fellow members.
“What a pleasant surprise,” he said.
Stoehr served in the United States Air Force and has been a member of the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW since at least the 1980s.