Three members of the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post #10272, began prepping for memorial day.
On Saturday, May 16, Oscar Larson, Jim Nettesheim and Ken Anderson brightened up Oregon Veterans Memorial near the intersection of Main and Jackson Streets. The group planted fresh flowers, pulled weeds and swept off the newly laid bricks -- which are purchased by families or friends in honor of service members.
The memorial is now surrounded by fresh red, white and blue flowers, all of which were donated by Kopke’s Greenhouse.
For information on the VFW, or how to purchase bricks contact Oscar Larson at 712-3537.