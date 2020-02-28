Historically, Oregon has been extremely supportive of all the fundraising activities of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10272, and throughout the coming year, we look forward to sharing with you the events and programs sponsored by the post.
One of the services we provide is funeral support for departed service members, even if they were not members of the post.
Other things we participate in and welcome attendance to, are: Color presentations at the Oregon Community Band concerts; Honor Flight departures; the Memorial Day presentation; poppy donation; the annual Veterans Day celebration and calendar sales. We also sponsor the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen scholarship programs, as well as our commemorative brick at the World War I monument downtown.
For February, we would like to introduce our quartermaster, Calvin Gilbertson. The quartermaster has the responsibility of tracking donations that come into the post and the distribution of those funds in and around Oregon.
Gilberson was drafted into the Army in December of 1963, attending Basic Training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Montana and Ft. Benning, Georgia, for infantry training. In summer 1965, as part of the 1st Cavalry Division, he spent over 30 days on a ship, sailing from Charleston, South Carolina, through the Panama Canal, on his assignment to An Khe, Vietnam, as a radio telephone operator.
On Nov. 17, 1965, his platoon engaged the enemy in Ia Drang Valley, where he was injured in his legs by a mortar round. The 2002 Mel Gibson movie, “We Were Soldiers,” was based on this engagement. He was sent to Great Lakes Naval Hospital, via a MASH, at Nha Trang and Clark AFB, Philippines, to recuperate, and was honorably discharged on Jan. 13, 1966.
We would like to encourage former combat veterans from all branches, regardless of length of service, to join our organization to continue making a positive impact in our community, supporting our state and nation.