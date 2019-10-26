A panel of University of Wisconsin-Madison food law and regulation experts are set to take their discourse on artificial meat and milk to Oregon on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
A discussion titled “Current Debates About Milk and Meat” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Oregon Public Library, 256 Brook St. It is second discussion in UW-Madison’s “What is Food and Who Decides?” series, which began with “Insects as Food” at the Meadowridge branch of the Madison Public Library on Oct. 22.
Noah Weeth Feinstein, director of the Holtz Center for Science and Technology Studies, will moderate a panel of four UW-Madison faculty members, including Department of Food Science chair Scott Rankin, Animal Sciences associate professor Jeff Sindelar, Law School professor Steph Tai and Department of Food Science lecturer Monica Theis.
They will debate whether plant-based milk and lab-grown meat should be considered real milk and meat, respectively. There will be opportunities for questions from the audience.
For information, call adult services and outreach librarian Kara Ripley at 835-6268 or email kripley@oregonlibrary.org.