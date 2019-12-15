At its next meeting, the library’s Tween Advisory Board will be stuffing balloons with positive messages that they’ve written to themselves.
That’s just one of the projects the Tween Advisory Board has completed since the group started last year as a way to give children ages 8-11 more ways to engage with the library and provide input on what events are held.
The group meets every third Wednesday of the month. The next meeting is Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The big project the group is working on right now is the New Year’s Eve party. They are stuffing the balloons for a balloon drop, which they also did last year.
The group helps Community Engagement Librarian Kelly Allen choose prizes, books and decorations for the library. Updating bulletin boards around the library is one of the upcoming projects.
Allen said updating the boards is an arduous project her schedule doesn’t always allow for, so having the Tween Advisory Board assist helps free up her time and give children some say in what the library looks like.
Besides helping with projects, the group also gives Allen advice on how to appeal to children their age. It is a chance to have more face-to-face interactions with an age group that she doesn’t meet through the library’s volunteer program, Allen added. Children need to be 12 or older to volunteer with the library.
Allen has also asked for the tweens’ help with planning the new library building. She is leading conversations with the Tween Advisory Board about what its dream library would look like. It can be easy to focus only on early literacy with children, Allen said, but tweens are also valuable patrons at the library, and look to it as a place to go after school.
When kids turn 12 they can join the Teen Advisory Board, which has a similar role for a slightly older age group.
Allen said that having these advisory boards like this one makes her job easier because she gets a wider variety of input.
Those interested in joining the Tween Advisory Board can fill out a form at oregonpubliclibrary.org/children or contact Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.