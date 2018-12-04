Maggie Mae and the Heartland Country Band will return to the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center for a traditional country music concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019.
The band, known for its country (and yodeling) stylings and patriotic-themed repertoire, has performed in Oregon to raise money for local veterans group for several years. Lyle Wanless of Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion Post 160 said past concerts have helped fund projects like Badger Boys State, maintaining the Brooklyn Veterans Memorial, coordination of veterans’ activities and ceremonies to “recognize those who have served.”
“This concert is a tribute to our veterans of the past, current and future, “ he wrote the Observer in an email. “The support from our communities for veterans who have served has been wonderful.”
Wanless said the Legion and other veterans organizations have more projects in the future to help with “healing and providing support and assistance to our returning veterans.”
“This concert will be a tremendous help,” he said.
Tickets at the lower tier are $25, upper tier are $20; $30 at the door. To purchase reserved tickets, call Dannie at 455-5049.