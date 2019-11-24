Non-perishable food items can be donated to the Oregon/Brooklyn Food pantry through collection boxes until Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The Village of Brooklyn has partnered with Pellitteri Waste System to help collect food for the holiday season.
To donate, there is a collection box at the Village Clerk’s office, 210 Commercial St.
Items that are most needed include: Meals in cans, peanut butter, low sugar cereals, canned fruit packed in juice, unsweetened applesauce, fruit cups, graham crackers, granola bars (without peanuts), tuna and other canned meat, canned vegetables, raisins, pretzels, cheese and crackers.
For information, visit brooklynwi.gov.