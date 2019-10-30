Autumnal hues will color an illuminated scene outside of Oregon this weekend.
The fifth annual candlelight hike and bonfire will return on Saturday, Nov. 2, to Anderson Farm County Park, 914 Union Road. Attendees of the park can journey from 5-8 p.m along a torch-lit trail through wooded areas and open prairies.
The trail features walk-in entrances at South Main Street and Ridge View Lane, and will end with a bonfire near the park’s gravel parking lot, where guests can help themselves to free hot dogs, s’mores and hot chocolate.
Anderson Park Friends and the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition are sponsoring the free event, featuring a “story walk” from the Oregon Public Library.
Attendees are encouraged to bring flashlights for the hike and chairs to the bonfire, though there will be picnic tables available. Members of the Friends will also have spare flashlights to lend out and will direct guests to parking in a grass field near the bonfire.
For information, call Anderson Park Friends at 835-3580.