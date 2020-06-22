Taylor Kramer, an upcoming sophomore at Oregon High School was named the Brooklyn Dairy Queen for 2020 and 2021.
Kramer said she is not really a “girly girl” and prefers blue jeans over a dress.
But after hearing about her grandmother’s near win of Brooklyn Dairy Queen 50 years ago, she decided to give it a try.
On June 7, the Town of Brooklyn native was crowned queen.
“I feel that even though you see in newspapers we are in dresses, crowns and a sash it goes beyond that,” Kramer said. “It is a lot of education. We are out here to teach you about agriculture; how it works and how to get involved in it.”
The application process consists of essays, interviews and judging by panelists. Her role as queen for 2020 and 2021 is to educate communities about the importance of agriculture and be a one of 11 ambassadors for dairy products, resources, industries, tourism and farmers across Green County and Wisconsin.
The community dairy queens are required to attend monthly meetings, give radio reports and write newspaper articles. They attend area fairs and festivals and promote the dairy industry, according to Brooklyn’s application website.
Kramer plans to work with the Oregon School District and give presentations at elementary schools.
She said she hopes to teach students where their food comes from. She has also contacted local banks and businesses to help promote student dairy month, which is in June each year.
Kramer did not grow up on a farm but shows beef cattle at fairs during the summer. She said she’d like to encourage agricultural awareness even for people who don’t grow up in the country.
“It doesn’t matter if you live in town you can still be a part of agriculture,” she said.