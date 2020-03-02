Oregon High School’s production of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Our Town” graced the OHS Performing Arts Center from Feb. 21-23, presenting a minimalist story of both cheerful and somber moments through the lens of fictional town Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire.
Ethan McKirdy broke the “fourth wall” and helped guide the audience through the play’s three acts as the “stage manager” character, while the main cast also included Elle Romanin as Emily Webb, Brendan Moore as George Gibbs, Caleb Matthias as Mr. Webb, Selma Domazet as Mrs Webb, Kyle Kapusta as Dr. Gibbs and Miranda Moore as Mrs. Gibbs.
Michael Ducett was the play’s director, Samantha Elmer Kaputza served as assistant director, Nate Mendl was technical director and Angela Hessler was the stage director.