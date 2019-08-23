Alesha Rodriguez and her children, nieces and nephews set up a homemade lemonade and slime stand along Park Street to raise money for the family to go to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Thursday, Aug. 15. They made over $25 in a couple of hours, selling two flavors of lemonade for 50 cents a cup and packaged slime (including some they made with glitter and charms) for a few dollars each.
This week's e-edition
Most popular
Articles
- Determined to shine
- Guns, vehicle keys taken in Monday morning burglaries
- Amber Lynn Levenhagen
- Sex offender will be under ‘dual supervision’
- Auto racing: Kenseth collects honor, races at home track
- Girls tennis: Mohr takes over Panthers program
- New brewery proposed
- SRO contract approved
- Girls golf: Panthers shoot for sectional again
- Dennis P. Miller (Buffalo)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.