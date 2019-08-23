Alesha Rodriguez and her children, nieces and nephews set up a homemade lemonade and slime stand along Park Street to raise money for the family to go to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Thursday, Aug. 15. They made over $25 in a couple of hours, selling two flavors of lemonade for 50 cents a cup and packaged slime (including some they made with glitter and charms) for a few dollars each.