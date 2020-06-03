The summer reading program at the Oregon Public Library is going online, but staff are still planning on reading awards, virtual storywalks, STEM projects and arts and crafts.
The program is being funded by a federal Library Service and Technology Act grant that is implemented by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Division for Libraries and Technology.
Kelly Allen, youth services and community engagement librarian, said with programming changing due to the coronavirus, everything is still in flux and there is not a set date when the library will be open to the public in addition to curbside service.
“The key to success as a reader is to practice every day or at least regularly,” Allen said. “As public librarians, we are continuing the work of children’s teachers and parents by being reading champions”
And instead of having children track the amount of time they read with a paper log, the tracking will be done online through the online web interface and app called Beanstack.
There is a reading program for each age group and it’s tailored to the interests and skills of the age group, Allen said. The four groups are Read to Me (ages 0-4), children (ages 5-11), teen (ages 12-17), and adult. Allen said each program asks participants to read, be read to, or listen to a books of their choice.
“We also include activities in a variety of categories like STEM, arts and crafts, writing for them to do,” she said.
Allen said library staff are creating to-go activity kits for each week. Themes include unicorns, dragons, magic wands and monsters.
Virtual storywalks and community scavenger hunts will be posted on the library’s social media page.
The library will continue to host storytime on Facebook, which is then available on the library’s YouTube channel. A virtual adult book club meets on Zoom and the library will host virtual family trivia nights.
Allen said the library may be allowed to host some performers at a park later this summer. If not, there will be performances on Zoom.
Prizes will be available for the summer reading program. Every child and teen who completes the program will receive a book and other goodies (coupons, pencil, etc).
Each program also has its own grand prize. Allen said for the Read to Me age group, there is an ice cream cart play set and music set. Children can go for a Talking Baby Yoda, Unicorn crafts, Microscope set. Teens and adults can win $50 gift cards to businesses of their choice.