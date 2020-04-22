Oregon’s annual Summer Fest has been postponed indefinitely.
According to an announcement posted Tuesday, April 21, on the event’s website, social distancing requirements under the state’s’ “Safer at Home” order were cited as the reason for the postponement.
Summer Fest 2020 had been scheduled to take place June 18-21 at Kiser Firemen’s Park, 245 Brook St. It is organized by the Oregon Chamber of Commerce.
Anchored by games and rides at a carnival, the annual fest also includes live music performances, a 5K/10K walk and run, volleyball tournament, classic car show, parade and a fireworks show.
This year’s event, which hasn’t necessarily been cancelled, is in its 56th year. It is the latest area community summer event to be cancelled or postponed in recent weeks to aid in stopping the spread of COVID-19, including Syttende Mai in Stoughton, Festa Italia in Fitchburg and Hometown Days in Verona.