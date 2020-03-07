More than 400 people came to the Prairie View Elementary School for the STEAM Fair on Saturday, March 7.
Roughly 200 projects were displayed at the event and students from all grade levels at PVE participated.
As families walked through the elementary school at 300 Soden Dr.,, they saw nearly 60 science experiments,, nearly 70 art projects, eight live performances, three stations ran by University of Wisconsin- Madison students, a pottery wheel demonstration and a scavenger hunt.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.