Children can catch a storytime session from home performed by Oregon Police Department officers on the department’s Facebook page.
The department is posting storytimes with various staff members at various times.
There is no set schedule, but between April 27 and May 11, there were five story times posted that people can go back and watch.
Viewers have heard from officers such as Brian Lehmann, Kevin Gowan and Detective Sgt. Chad Schaub.
Interim Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf read a story titled “I Love You, Stinky Face,” and it received more than 1,000 views.
There was even an appearance by K-9 officer Vende and his handler Josh Kohlman.
The officers read encouraging stories about superheroes, how to be kind and being your own lion and making your own choices.