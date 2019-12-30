Connect the name to the face, before you head to the ballot box in February.
Wisconsin state Supreme Court candidates Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone will present from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St.
They will discuss their judicial philosophies, qualifications and answer questions as a part of the Oregon Area Progressives’ monthly open mic night.
Karofsky is a Dane County Circuit Court Judge, and Fallone is a law professor at Marquette University.
The event is in preparation for the Tuesday, Feb. 18 non-partisan primary.
For more information, contact oregonareaprogressives.org.