Denise Arnold always enjoyed when a first-time voter would come into the Town of Oregon office and ask her how they could register.
“It never gets old,” the retiring clerk told the Observer on her final Monday in the office.
That included the time a young man – some of the new voters were older, she said – was filling out his forms and she watched over his shoulder as a car crashed into his in the parking lot.
“We promised him that every time he voted, it wouldn’t happen (again),” she recalled to incoming clerk Jennifer Hanson – who has also been in the office 14 years as Arnold’s deputy.
Hanson was Arnold’s first hire, a big task for the town’s first appointed clerk who had almost no familiarity with working in government.
“My experience was I had voted before,” Arnold said and laughed. “It was like starting from scratch.”
The Evansville resident quickly grew to love her new community, even as she was often the person on the receiving end of complaints about things out of her control. She and Hanson became close friends, working in the two person office through family crises and watching as elected officials came and went (including three town chairs).
Her community involvement grew, as she joined the boards of the Oregon Youth Center and Oregon Community Resource Network, seeing how the community and an “angel donor” came together to fund a new building for OYC a year after helping to build a new food pantry site.
“I’ve met some amazing people while in Oregon,” she said.
And she got to see those amazing people over and over each year, as annual events like elections and tax bill collection became her favorite parts of her job.
“I like collecting taxes, because you get to see all your residents then,” she said with a smile.
Learning on the job
Both Arnold and Hanson came to their jobs in 2005 green to what being a clerk meant: Elections, bills, taxes.
Arnold recalled her first fall there looking at the notes she had written down in May when she started to calculate mill rates for budget season.
“They might as well have been written in Chinese,” she said.
But they “got through it,” just as she and Hanson did for many other challenges throughout their time.
That included the 2006 state Department of Revenue mistake that had everyone’s taxes skyrocket – leaving her and Hanson to deal with angry residents in the office to pay tax bills that sometimes required loans. When it was made up for the next year, the taxes went significantly down, she recalled, and then had to go up again to normalize the following year.
Seven years later, a tied election for town chair – in which Arnold said she liked both of the candidates – required a coin flip to decide the winner.
“A big part of being a clerk is you’ve got to roll with it,” she said.
She’s also watched as the costs of budget items like road construction and public safety have gone up while the town’s tax levy has remained limited, leaving elected officials with a challenge that Arnold expects to continue.
While she won’t miss the drive home in snowstorms after night meetings, she said she’s glad she was so surprised by the variety of tasks the job offered.
“I never thought that the job would hold everything from ordering road salt and handling road bids to the other end of the spectrum, issuing a fireworks permit for $5,” she said. “The other really rewarding thing is helping someone … through that building permit process, you see them accomplish things.”
Community ties
The best part of Arnold’s job was working in the office with Hanson, who said she and Arnold have “gone through a lot of changes” but had a lot of fun while doing so.
“We just are very alike in our outlook of life,” Hanson said. “She’s been a great mentor, a great friend, a great sounding board for all of life’s tribulations.”
That came in handy on days when they got angry or confused residents coming into the office looking for answers – whether they had them or not.
“Nobody really walks into the Town of Oregon and says, ‘It’s a great day in the Town of Oregon,’” Arnold said. “You hear a lot of complaints and you’re the first line of defense and you have to learn to do that with a smile on your face.”
The two did that together, and found a similar energy in the people who volunteered to help them with various duties like elections, which were long days ensuring everything was taken care of with many pieces to consider.
“Our poll workers are rockstars,” Arnold said.
Arnold is supposed to stay away from the office for 75 days, and a three week trip to Italy with her husband beginning next week will help. But she expects to stop in this fall eventually, helping with taxes or whatever else the staff needs advice on.
As she told a resident wishing her well Monday morning, “I’ll be back.”