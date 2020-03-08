Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Business Expo (copy)

From right, Rebecca Lee and Kimberly Lewis of Old National Bank check out the results of the “Tiki Boom” roaming photo booth with Skeeter Stull of Tiki Shots during the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Business Expo at the Firefly Coffeehouse & Artisan Cheese on March 12, 2019.

 Photo by Justin Loewen

The Oregon Spring Business Expo is being held once again from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St.

This spring expo has free admission. It will host Oregon business and community organizations including Wishing Tree Yoga Studio, Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion, All Solar Energy, as well as the Girl Scouts, scout number 8200, selling cookies.

Other businesses include the Pampered Chef, jewelers and photographers.

To sign up for a booth call 835-3697.