The Oregon Spring Business Expo is being held once again from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St.
This spring expo has free admission. It will host Oregon business and community organizations including Wishing Tree Yoga Studio, Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion, All Solar Energy, as well as the Girl Scouts, scout number 8200, selling cookies.
Other businesses include the Pampered Chef, jewelers and photographers.
To sign up for a booth call 835-3697.