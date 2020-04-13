To get some “much needed smiles,” Carrie Spilde dresses up in a halloween costume each week to distribute food at the Oregon Area Food Pantry.
Spilde has dressed up like a chicken, the man from the game Operation and a milk carton.
The reaction from patrons, and people who pass by the pantry has been very positive Spilde said. She hopes it alleviates a little stress in this already very stressful time, she said.
Spilde said once people heard what she was doing they started donating halloween costumes, so patrons can be prepared for some surprises in the upcoming weeks.