After blasting through books this summer, kids and teens can celebrate their reading achievements with a pool party later this month.
The Oregon Public Library’s space-themed summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” concludes Saturday, but youth who meet their reading goals can earn free admission to the Oregon Community Pool from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Pool activities may include water volleyball, relay races, king and queen of the log, cannonball contests and watermelon push races. Four lifeguards and two supervisors will be on duty during the event, which typically draws around 150 people.
For an extra challenge, lifeguards used to smear Vaseline on the watermelons to make the floating fruit slippery, but the kids “have enough trouble pushing it anyway,” aquatics director Deb Bossingham recalled.
The library and pool have coordinated the End of Summer Pool Party since 2009, youth services librarian Kelly Allen said.
Allen estimated that over 1,400 people of all ages have participated in this year’s summer reading program. Children and teens use a reading sheet to keep track of the books and time they read.
To receive a prize, a book from the library and free entry to the pool party, children must read for at least four hours during the three month period, and six hours for teens. Those who continue reading may enter to win one of eight prize baskets for children or one of three $50 gift cards for teens.
The library encourages kids to also “complete activities or check out nonfiction or audiobooks to find new ways to explore the library,” Allen said.
The public is also welcome to join the party at the pool for an entry fee of $1.50 for children and $3 for adults.