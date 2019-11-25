A new performance band is scheduled at Ziggy’s BBQ and Ice Cream Parlor.
Once a month, the SoundBillies plan to perform at the local restaurant.
At a recent show on Saturday, Nov. 16 attendees heard the sounds of a banjo, mandalin, base, dobro, guitar and harmonica. Members of the band, who are from Oregon and the greater Madison area, describe their music as within the “country music umbrella.”
“That is everything from bluegrass, gospel, base acoustic and toe tapping music,” Dave Huntley, banjo player said.
Members are Huntley, Dave Burke, David Nedveck, Joe Irvin and Eric Brodsky.