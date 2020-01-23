Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.