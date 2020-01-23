For area snowmobile enthusiasts, it’s a bit like Christmas in January.
Almost one month into winter, all five snowmobile trails regions in Dane County parks have opened, with the southwest, northwest and north central opening Sunday, Jan. 19.
For snowmobile trails to be open, there must be at least 6 inches of snow with steady below-freezing temperatures, the Dane County Parks Department website states.
The county has more than 500 miles of snowmobile trails that link to a state-wide trail network. For more information, call the 24/7 Trails Information Line at 242-4576.