Each month, the Oregon Wisconsin Photography Group holds a meeting for all interested local photographers, no matter the skill level.
As summer continues, "flowers and birds are popular subjects now, but what is interesting is that some people are taking pictures using macro techniques," Gil Helland photography group organizer wrote to the Observer in an email. "The group has talked about macro photography several times and it’s great to see people trying it."
The group, which has around 60 members, has photo-taking excursions and focus groups, as well.
For information, visit the website at oregonwisconsinphotographygroup.com