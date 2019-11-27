‘Shop With a Cop’ looking for backup
For the past 18 years, a group of area law enforcement agencies, including the Oregon Police Department, have collaborated on an event called “Shop With a Cop,” and they’re looking for some assistance with this year’s effort.
The charitable event assists socioeconomically challenged families within Dane County during the holiday season by working with school districts and human services agencies to identify children of families in need.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, around 90 children will be brought to Target in Madison, where they will be paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for $175 worth of gifts for the child’s family. Later, the children are treated to a Little Caesars Pizza party at the Madison VFW, where they will spend time with their officer wrapping gifts.
“This event gives the children the opportunity to interact with law enforcement in a positive environment,” Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy Hayley Collins said in a county news release last week. “It also allows law enforcement to give back to their communities, and it gives the children a sense of satisfaction to be able to provide gifts for their families.”
Collins said they would like to increase the number of children and families helped by the program, and are asking for business and personal donations.
Contributions can be mailed to: Dane County Sheriff’s Office, ATTN: Shop With A Cop (Hayley Collins), 115 W. Doty St., Madison, WI 53793. Checks can be made payable to: Shop With A Cop — Dane County, Inc. All donations to the program are tax deductible.
For more information, call Collins at 576-5931.