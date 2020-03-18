To prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the elderly, Oregon senior living facilities were closed to the public or restricted visitors as of Thursday, March 12.
Nursing home Oregon Manor went on lockdown that day, meaning visitors are only welcome for end-of-life situations or other special circumstances, according to its website. Sienna Crest Assisted Living began restricting visitors inside the facility, as well.
If visitors must enter either facility, staff members will screen them for COVID-19 symptoms. They include fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
At Oregon Manor, delivery drivers are dropping supplies off at the front entrance for staff, whose temperatures are taken before starting work. Staff then distribute packages throughout the building, director Tom Graves told the Observer.
The moves come after a statement released March 13, by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) stated it was recommending limited visitation.
Sienna Crest Senior Living isn’t mandated to the same requirement as nursing homes by the CMS. Sue White president of Sienna Crest said she is being proactive in working with the elderly, one of the most vulnerable demographics to the virus.
“Anyone who is assisted living needs assistance in one way or another,” White said. “We are trying to protect our folks and create a more controlled environment.”
White said the families at Sienna Crest have been grateful for staff taking extra precautions to protect the residents.
“We are all in this together,” White said. “And we are doing what we can to keep the community safe.”